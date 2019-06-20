Gameffective for Contact Centers Now Available

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameffective, provider of the innovative employee performance enablement and engagement platform, today introduced Gameffective for Contact Centers, an out-of-the-box business solution designed to increase revenue, reduce operational costs and meet the strategic needs of contact centers focused on sales, customer service, technical support, and debt collection.

"Gameffective for Contact Centers packages everything we've learned from our customers, industry experts, and experience in the field about motivating agents to achieve their goals and growth potential. This is a business solution that lets customers have repeatable, predictable success, and faster-time-to-value," said Gal Rimon, Gameffective's Founder and CEO. "Importantly, we are applying this approach to multiple verticals, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and business process outsourcing (BPO), among others."

Gameffective for Contact Centers provides best practices, use cases, KPIs, learning journeys, behavioral motivations, and predefined integrations to operational systems with built-in support. It measures effectiveness, efficiency, and agility, as it relates to the ability to dynamically adapt to changes in the business environment.

"Our customers have thousands of agents and each one is in a different stage of their employee experience. Gameffective for Contact Centers is the only solution that synergistically incorporates and personalizes real-time performance, adaptive learning, and deep gamification," said Geoff Smith, Gameffective's Chief Marketing Officer.

Gameffective for Contact Centers can be deployed in weeks, not months, and reduces the risk involved in any new enterprise system deployment. The operational plan, deliverables, as well as the onboarding process, are already in place. Further, it aids internal governance, transparency and predictability.

A Highlight at CCW 2019

Gameffective for Contact Centers will be a highlight of the company's exhibit at Customer Contact Week 2019, the world's largest customer contact event being held June 24-28 in Las Vegas. If attending the show, stop by booth #1115 or visit https://www.gameffective.com/schedule-a-live-custom-demo/ to learn more.

About Gameffective

Gameffective develops employee performance enablement and engagement solutions that help companies motivate employees to exceed their own KPIs. It does this by using deep gamification, personalized adaptive microlearning, and data-driven, real-time feedback. Gameffective's platform produces improvements like +12% employee productivity, +50% upsells, +30% faster onboarding, -10% employee attrition, and +12% customer satisfaction for Microsoft, Novartis, Swiss Life, Synchrony Financial, and Unilever, among others. It can be easily integrated with existing enterprise applications and systems. For more information please visit www.gameffective.com.

SOURCE Gameffective