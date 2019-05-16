Gameffective Pulse for SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning Now Available on the SAP® App Center

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameffective, the innovator in using digital motivation, gamification and real-time feedback to optimize employee learning, today announced that its new Gameffective gamification extension module is available on the SAP® App Center, the redesigned and consolidated digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The company made the disclosure during the SAP® SuccessFactors® Learning Symposium held in London.

The Gameffective Pulse add-on easily integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution to deliver a unique combination of gamification and learning KPIs that help to focus an organization's employees on what's really important for them to learn.

"The Pulse module means more than expanded capabilities of the Gameffective platform, which are already embedded in SAP SuccessFactors Learning and SAP® Jam™ collaboration platform. Pulse offers a unique method to change learning behavior in ways that yield multiple benefits for both employees and their employers, such as achieving a 90%+ training completion rate in one-third of the time," said Gal Rimon, Gameffective's founder and CEO.

With the ability to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors Learning in less than one week, the Pulse module links the gamification and motivation of points, badges and leaderboards with a learning KPI system that allows users to:

Better understand what their training targets are;

Track their progress toward reaching those goals; and,

Realize benefits from adopting a more disciplined learning behavior.

Learners are encouraged to create a cadence of learning through the Pulse module on the Learning homepage. The solution recognizes employees who attend to their training on a weekly basis, for example, and rewards more points and different badges for even greater motivation. The Pulse learning KPI feature offers ranges, scores and targets which serve to further increase engagement. The result is better retention and application of the knowledge gained from the training. The combined result is both the motivation created through gamification as well as an understanding of what should be done to improve through the new learning KPI module. All of this is done in a highly personalized manner.

For organizations, the Pulse gamification extension permits:

The ability to quickly change learning KPIs to best reflect training priorities at any given point in time;

The ease of adjusting the point system, reward badges and other motivational tools;

The tailoring of a training experience for individuals as well as teams.

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to over 1,900 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

Gameffective is a member of the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Gameffective

Gameffective develops employee performance enablement and engagement solutions that help companies more effectively engage employees to do the right training, in the right way, at the right time. It is able to achieve measurably better outcomes by utilizing deep gamification, personalized adaptive microlearning, and data-driven, real-time feedback. Gameffective's platform produces measurable improvements such as +12% employee productivity, +50% upsells, +30% faster onboarding, -10% employee attrition, and +12% customer satisfaction for companies like Microsoft, Novartis, Swiss Life, Synchrony Financial, and Unilever. It can be easily integrated with existing enterprise applications as well as existing systems. Gameffective's innovative platform is used by leading multinational businesses and organizations. For more information please visit www.gameffective.com.

