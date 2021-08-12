GameFi+NFTfi: NEXTYPE, the Well-known Project on HECO, Reshapes the Value of Blockchain Games with NT GameBox

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Axie Infinity has made the GameFi burst by combining blockchain, NFT and traditional games. From the centralized sandbox games like Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite to the virtual worlds like Decentraland and Cryptovoxels built on the blockchain, as well as Axie infinity, blockchain games have shown sincerity to the world, but this is far from enough.

The traditional game market has exceeded $100 billion, including casual games such as Tetris, boutique independent games such as The Binding of Isaac, and 3A masterpieces such as God of War 4. They complement and penetrate each other to jointly weave a large network attracting many players.

If blockchain games want to reach such a high level, they also need to build a complete ecology. Now, the first step of blockchain games out of the wild era still needs a "net" to integrate different games. Fortunately, NEXTYPE, an integrated blockchain game platform running on the HECO chain, has weaved such a "net".

Gamefi+NFTfi: NT GameBox build an entrance for Blockchain Game Metaverse

NEXTYPE is attached to the label of next-gen. While committed to using NFT to change the game value base, the introduction of defi gradually empowers the game with a new value system. The vision of NEXTYPE is far more romantic and extreme than expected. What they pursue is win-win for players and game developers. MiningTycoon, the initial game of NEXTYPE, makes innovations in game settings, playing methods and other functions to create a community atmosphere of "creation, sharing and communication" connecting thousands of players. These players also laid the groundwork for the net".

The greatest charm of NEXTYPE is not the games developed independently, but the platform itself. They always believe that creating an ecological platform can make creation and value achieve each other. Therefore, NEXTYPE launched NT GameBox. There are four functional assumptions building a highly differentiated blockchain game integrated platform:

Connect with other blockchain games on public chains to let players quickly find fun games. NFTfi creates asset scarcity. Deploy core functions such as intelligent exchange of assets on-chain and cross-game circulation of NFT. Integrated with blockchain game information, strategy sharing and other news to build a rich game content ecosystem. Economic system based on NT. Players can vote by using NT to participate in the operations, such as game voting, popular recommendations, leaderboard, etc.

Based on these points, NT GameBox makes full use of token, NFT and DeFi as the core value link to establish a new open ecology and cooperation platform of blockchain games.

In the long run, taking NT GameBox as a starting point, we can see that blockchain games will give players more predictable value in the infinite Metaverse.

SOURCE HECO Chain