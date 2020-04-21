Gamelearn to Repeat Online Premiere Event Highlighting the Latest in the World of Game-Based Learning

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free event | Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 100% online

No matter the industry, CEOs tend to share certain common goals, namely: improving the productivity of their teams and making sure their managers are effective leaders . Today more than ever, with many people working from home, it is important for companies to address these challenges proactively.

As the industry leader in game-based learning for corporate training, Gamelearn creates dynamic and innovative online games that allow employees to fully engage with and learn key topics of interest. Developing soft skills such as leadership, team management, communication, negotiation, productivity, and time management has become crucial to improving and maintaining the efficiency of all employees.

Given the capabilities of technology today, many companies are moving their corporate training processes online. Doing so allows them to create an engaging, interactive learning environment that increases productivity and allows for direct feedback-- all with the click of a mouse.

Engage, play, and learn!

By popular demand, Gamelearn will repeat its gamified online event for HR and Training Managers on April 23rd in which it will explore the possibilities and advantages of online game-based learning platforms.

Since 2007, the company has been dedicated to shaking up the often-stale corporate training sector. In this gamified, interactive webinar, they will be showing off their state-of-the-art technology designed to help companies streamline and automate their training processes. Participants will be able to discover firsthand the innovations and products that are making waves in the corporate training world.

Attendees will:

explore the new game-authoring tool that is transforming the way companies look at corporate training.

that is transforming the way companies look at corporate training. Get an exclusive sneak peek of 6 new Gamelearn games launching before summer.

launching before summer. Learn the secrets behind creating more engaging and interactive online events and meetings

Event Speaker:

Ibrahim Jabary , Founder and CEO, who was selected eLearning! Champion by eLearning! Media Group (USA) two years in a row and has won more than 30 international game-based learning awards. Stick around until the end to learn how you can create your own professional-quality serious game!

To close the session, there will be a Q&A session with Ibrahim and the rest of the game design team

Click here to reserve your spot now!

