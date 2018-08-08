Gamer Sensei Announces Early Access Launch of 'Range Royale' on Steam

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamer Sensei, the company helping gamers win more in their favorite esports games, today announced it has launched Range Royale, a new solo training game for competitive players looking to hone their skills in popular Battle Royale and other first person shooter games. Range Royale is now available for download in Early Access on Steam. For more information or to play visit https://rangeroyale.gg/.

Designed by esports professionals, Range Royale offers players the ability to improve their in-game shooting skills in a robust, solo practice arena that includes a selection of common Battle Royale weapons and game modes. With Range Royale, players can work their way to top-ranked proficiency before putting their skills to the ultimate test in their favorite Battle Royale title or other online shooters. Unlike some other trainers, Range Royale is focused on offering a highly tuned solo experience, so players can hone their skills independently before unleashing their improved abilities in front of competitors.

"We've already helped many thousands of gamers improve through our robust coaching platform at GamerSensei.com," said Jim Drewry, CEO of Gamer Sensei. "Now we've added a unique training game with the release of Range Royale. We are thrilled to provide another way to help players win more in the games they love."

This launch comes on the heels of Gamer Sensei's recent partnership announcement with Hi-Rez Studios to expand its suite of games available for coaching on GamerSensei.com, as well as the company's acquisition of LeagueCoaching.gg.

About Gamer Sensei

Gamer Sensei (www.GamerSensei.com) is the world's most popular coaching platform for players who want to win more in their favorite games. Gamer Sensei coaches are among the best esports players in the world, all vetted through a rigorous, multi-step application process. Players are connected to a Sensei based on a variety of preferences and, once a match is made, students receive personalized one-on-one lessons via custom coaching software. Coaching is available for over a dozen of today's most popular games, including Fortnite, Smite, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and League of Legends. Gamer Sensei is also the home to SenseiBot, an esports tips bot, available on Discord and at https://go.senseibot.gg/.

Based in Boston, Gamer Sensei was founded in 2016 and is backed by Accomplice, Boston Seed, Advancit Capital, Origin Ventures, CRCM Ventures, and Kiwi Ventures, among other partners. It was named a "Top 50 Start-Up to Watch" in 2017 by BuiltInBoston.com, as well as a 2017 "Inno Blazer" winner from BostInno.com.

