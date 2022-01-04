Gamers Compete for $50,000 in Prizes and Bragging Rights in "Xfinity City Series," Launching January 2022 in Five Northeast Cities

With Xfinity City Games, Players Compete For $50K in Prizes and Bragging Rights as the 'City's Best Gamer' Tweet this

"Today's gamers require the speed, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection that Xfinity is uniquely suited to offer, including faster-than-Gig speeds over WiFi," said Megan Wallace, Vice President of Marketing for Comcast's Northeast Division. "We're thrilled to welcome gamers as they put their skills to the test and can't wait to celebrate each city's best."

Since 2015, Comcast has powered the gaming industry through the development of talent and support of world-renowned tournaments including partnerships with Twitch, G4, Overwatch League, Philadelphia Fusion, and Nerd Street Gamers, as well as sponsorship of a number of high-profile streamers and content creators like Bugha, BasicallyIDoWrk, and iamBrandon.

In recent years, the video game market has exploded to reflect two-thirds of the country's population, with 227 million individuals in the U.S. self-identifying as gamers. For many of those players, however, finding a community to play with can be difficult. Mission Control provides gamers with the structured play they're looking for in a safe and friendly environment.

"Recreational gaming should be about community," said Austin Smith, CEO of Mission Control. "Similar to a summer softball or intramural volleyball league, we're committed to helping brands create communities where gamers could connect in an engaging way while competing in their favorite games alongside friends."

By logging onto the Mission Control app, "Xfinity City Series" players can register for community activities, review their schedules, find match instructions, follow their performances, and chat with league-wide rivals.

About Mission Control:

Mission Control helps brands gather and grow gamer communities around recreational play. With Mission Control's community-building platform, organizers host social-first leagues like summer softball or intramural volleyball, but for "FIFA," "Fortnite," and other popular gaming titles. The Mission Control app empowers gamers to team up with friends, manage schedules, and track their performance while persistently engaging in the client's community. Headquartered in St. Louis, the seed-funded startup has gathered 300-plus communities on behalf of major clients like GameStop, Cinemark, Comcast, and the University of Kentucky. With 227 million players or two-thirds of the U.S. population self-identifying as gamers, Mission Control is defining how modern communities are built, nurtured, and mobilized online.

