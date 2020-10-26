GameStop partners with Klarna to offer gaming community a more innovative and flexible shopping experience online and in store

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with GameStop to provide the world's largest retailer of video games and pop culture collectibles merchandise access to its flexible, secure and interest-free buy now, pay later payment service. The new service is available now at GameStop's more than 3,300 U.S. retail stores, and online at www.gamestop.com and the GameStop mobile app.

GameStop will also be featured in Playing for Keeps, Klarna's immersive, gaming event series, which will be live streamed on Twitch on October 27 and 29. The event gives gamers of every level the opportunity to play against their favorite pro gamers, SypherPK and KittyPlays. All of the items in the gaming rig, including consoles, gaming chairs, accessories and apparel, will be winnable and removed in real time piece by piece with each challenger's win. The event will feature celebrity guest appearances by Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty, and provide players with unique promo codes for GameStop products and offer shoppable gaming wishlists.

"The esports business has grown tremendously in recent years with the rise of streaming services and other technologies tailored to this space," said David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna. "Recognizing the continued growth of the gaming community and its increasing influence in mainstream culture, we're thrilled to introduce Klarna's flexible payment options to GameStop customers as well as connect with them in a unique and meaningful way through our Playing for Keeps campaign. We also aim to drive new traffic from our nine million shoppers to GameStop, whether they prefer to shop in-store or online."

"Today's announcement represents one of the many steps we are taking to better serve our customers," said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. "Partnering with Klarna is part of GameStop's strategy in continuing to build out the capabilities and services of our global digital and in-store ecosystem to offer customers a broad spectrum of payment options to quickly and affordably purchase the video game and pop culture merchandise they are looking for this holiday season and beyond."

Data from the Klarna app indicates an increase in spend across demographics within the consumer electronics and gaming category throughout the pandemic. At the start of stay-at-home conditions in March, video game brands saw a 117% increase in spend compared to the previous month. There was also a one-day spike of 180% in spend for the category in March. Computer software stores saw an average month-over-month increase in spend of 13% from March to July, indicating an increased demand among consumers to optimize their home gaming setups with the latest equipment.

Klarna is the global leader in alternative payments and shopping, with more than 90 million customers and 200,000 merchant partners worldwide. The Klarna e-commerce platform and shopping app provide consumers with the flexibility and control they seek, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world's largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

