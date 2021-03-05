GameTime Hydration, Inc. and its Transcending Sponsorships has Captured the Hearts of Collegiate Sports

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /The Simmons Group, VC/ -- GameTime Hydration, Inc. is a sports-driven health and wellness company focused on high-performance, health consciousness, education, and athleticism for youth. The company is fueled by philanthropy and believes in empowering young athletes by equipping them to perform optimally.

GameTime Hydration Inc.'s product offerings serve the fundamentals of nutrition, hydration, highperformance apparel, and footwear. Their first-ever alkaline sports drink is a low-sugar option that is healthier than many others in the market and provides a 2-minute replenish time with no bloating. GameTime's athletic apparel is lightweight, has high wicking properties, and allows athletes to move freely. Their apparel is fully customizable, fashionable, and provides functionality for athletes of all ages.

GameTime is currently undergoing a bidding war to choose their elite, exclusive collegiate shoe partner. They are highly sought after by major sports shoe and apparel companies, including Under Armour and Puma. GameTime has recently engaged in talks with Chinese shoe manufacturer USA Peak Sports, who are recognized for their Lou Williams sneaker.

GameTime has licenses for their beverages and apparel, alongside sponsors and partnerships in over 30 states around the nation. As a result of these prestigious alignments, GameTime is the official sports drink for a slew of grade and collegiate state associations. The corporation has over 300 trainers and 800+ AAU, districts, leagues, conferences, and non-profit 501C3 organizations in their corner. Thus, GameTime has become a formidable opponent and innovator in the sports drink and performance apparel markets.

With the impact of COVID-19 on live sports and events, GameTime is positioning itself postpandemic to sign their official shoe deal and move forward aggressively. Their goal is to pair with a corporation to rebuild the wellness and mental health space in collegiate sports.

Further, GameTime is committed to providing their partner schools with free digital monitors and jumbotrons in the hallways and gymnasiums to encourage live, safe interaction. The corporation has also developed a classroom app that allows for socially distant learning.

Other notable partnerships for GameTime include national sports D1 Conferences, such as The Big Sky Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, and Ohio Valley Conference, to name a few. Further, the company developed its own non-profit extension called The Chosen Foundation. The foundation's mission is to increase health and wellness awareness academically, mentally, and physically through the vitality of proper hydration.

Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, Norman Simmons, states: "GameTime seeks to rebuild in the live sports arena and cater to the overall health and wellness of these young competitors. We comprehend the needs of the new generation's athletes, and are prepared to serve them under the constraints of the new normal."

