game.tv Takes Top Spot as the World's #1 Mobile eSports Platform

"I love gaming and by partnering with game.tv, we're giving young gamers a chance to start their journey with a mentor every step of the way. The live stream tournaments see a lot of high engagements from amateur gaming audiences. We hope to welcome many new and ambitious players into our community," said Ritik Jain, YouTuber and Founder of Two-Side Gamers.

game.tv hosts tournaments across hundreds of communities worldwide. It has garnered 300+ top game titles such as Garena Free Fire, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Call of Duty: Mobile. They also host unique "women-only" weekly tournaments, like Free Fire Diva Scrim Wars, to support emerging female players in the gaming and eSports space.

"The number of new gamers has vastly increased, and so has the time that they spend gaming each day. Many amateur gamers with no guidance on sharpening their skills in Esports. Through our platform, we support them by creating a path to become a pro at mobile Esports, while also fostering the community," said Rosen Sharma, CEO, game.tv.

Gamers compete in community-based tournaments for top game titles. They can also use the platform to become part of game.tv's rapidly expanding network of 100,000 guilds, connect and interact with teammates via text and voice chats, enjoy video content from professional gamers and top influencers, and win amazing rewards from huge prize pools.

game.tv is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-based eSports assistant called "Tourney" runs automated tournaments from start to finish helping communities, streamers and content creators. Large game developers are integrating with Tourney to help create vibrant communities around their game.

"Mobile Esports is fast evolving, where the focus has shifted from a few big tournaments to organizing thousands of tournaments a day for all types of gamers. We use Tourney to host more than 1,600 tournaments a day," added Sharma.

Founded in 2018, game.tv is now the number one mobile eSports platform in the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the platform is run by a team of game developers, gamers and influencers. Currently, game.tv operates from 17 countries, including the United States, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Russia and Turkey. The tournament platform is powered by a unique AI-based eSports assistant called Tourney. At present, Tourney is available for over 300 games and more games are being added weekly.

