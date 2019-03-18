Gami Theme Park's "Hoi An Memories" show attracts 500,000 visitors within a year, planning to increase show times to accommodate the soaring demand

With visitor numbers rising from an initial 50 per night to 1,000 within a year's time, Vietnamese officials are using this successful show as an example for future tourism projects.

"Hoi An Memories is a new tourism product that will help increase the length of stay of international and local tourists. Quang Nam province will put such products into mainstream tourism promotion programs and encourage businesses to invest in developing similar products in the province," said Ho Tan Cuong, Deputy Director of Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The captivating charm of Hoi An Memories

"The most beautiful in the world" and "A feast for the eyes" is how some of the audience described the performance where the skilled dancers give the audience a glimpse of how Hoi An developed from a small farming village into a vibrant tourists' destination, using breath-taking effects, detailed props and intricate and expressive choreography. Czech Republic Ambassador, Vitezslav Grepl said, "I am so impressed that I have seen many shows around the globe... but this is far the best one that I've ever seen."

Adding to the grandeur of the performance is the 25,000 m2 stage, the biggest outdoor stage in Vietnam, that has been built on a natural island on the Thu Bon River.

Moving forward, the show organiser is expecting the number of visitors to skyrocket to two million in 2019 with tourists from United States, Europe and Asia. Visitors who are scheduled to watch Hoi An Memories from March 20th onwards will also be treated to a newly revised spectacle as the organiser releases the third time revised show with improved art, sound and lighting.

SOURCE Gami Theme Park