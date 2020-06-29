Gaming Arts Launches Dice Seeker™ Family of Slot Games and Casino Wizard™ Table Games EGMs

Recently, Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California and Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel in Michigan were first to market with Dice Seeker™ and Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Mississippi and Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Kansas were first to launch Casino Wizard™ Table Games .

Gaming Arts VP of Game Development & Design Keith Kruczynski said, "Gaming Arts continues to innovate in the EGM space and stay true to its motto of providing game content that is 'Fun for the Gambler' with our expanding product portfolio. Dice Seeker™ and Casino Wizard™ Table Games offer content never seen on slot floors and provide new levels of entertainment to players."

Dice Seeker™ Series: Persistent-Style Gameplay Meets Visionary Art

The patented Dice Seeker™ family of slot games offer 243 ways-to-win, persistent-style gameplay that enables players to watch winning opportunities develop before their eyes, and a two-part free games feature designed to award enormous wins. Three unique slot themes are included within the suite, any of which can be coupled with the Company's state-of-the-art linked mystery progressive, Rocket Rollup™.

Defeat the Vikings in Viking Invasion™ to reap the rewards with this incredibly unique theme! Viking Invasion™ is designed to turn heads and build excitement with its eye-catching characters, Electrifying Dice and fabulous features constantly building anticipation.

Flappers & Dappers™ features old-school slot symbols that come to life! This charming game delivers amazing gameplay that will leave players at the edges of their seats with its iconic characters, exciting play mechanics and Electrifying Dice!

Defeat the Villains in Heroes & Villains™ to win credit prizes! This game provides a thrill a minute with extraordinary characters, exhilarating gameplay, powerful features, Electrifying Dice, great anticipation, and more!

Casino Wizard™ Table Games: An Amazing Array of ETGs in One Multi-Game

Casino Wizard™ Table Games is Gaming Arts' first entrant of the Casino Wizard™ multi-game suite of ETGs and slot games. This first-of-its-kind ETG includes Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Baccarat along with fascinating side and proposition bets to increase the handle and hold of the game. Operators can customize Casino Wizard™ Table Games to offer similar rules and bet structures that are available on their floors. This game is a great alternative to today's social distancing pits which allows players to discover table games without the pressure and intimidation of the pit.

Kruczynski said, "Casino Wizard™ meets our customers' need to provide players with the table games they love while maintaining safe social distancing. Like the traditional ETG segment, these games will be a distinct offering on any casino floor."

Gaming Arts' EGMs are available in a variety of bank, pod, and wall configurations. Dice Seeker™ and Casino Wizard™ Table Games can accommodate any casino floor and offer natural social distancing when placed in pod or wall configurations.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino promotional systems. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds gaming licenses in approximately 120 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

