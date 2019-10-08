Gaming Arts' "Play NOW!" Theme for G2E 2019 Signals Release of New Products, Growth of Slot Library, and Readiness to Meet Product Demand

The Company's theme for G2E is "Play NOW!", signaling that the company is ready and equipped to partner with new and existing customers to introduce unique themes to players across the country; the arrival of new product families and themes; and the debut of its new GA Wheels form factor.

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "This year, Gaming Arts reached several key milestones including the sale of its first Pop'N Pays™ series slot, secured over 100 gaming licenses worldwide, and strong game performance results of its new game titles. Having accomplished this is a testament to the commitment and passion we have for the industry. We are thrilled to unveil our exciting lineup of products, including approximately 60 EGMs, at G2E 2019. Gaming Arts is truly ready to invite slot players everywhere to Play NOW!"

Innovative Video Reel Slots Including World's First Ever Patent Pending Persistent Wheel Games

Gaming Arts will display its inaugural collection of Class III slot families including the Pop'N Pays®, Da Fa Ba™, Dice Seeker™, and Casino Wizard™ games. A vast majority of titles within these families are on track to be ready for placement by G2E. Gaming Arts will also debut eight new slot families including Wu™, Inferno Wheel™, Hamster Libre™, Fortune Finders™, Shi Fu Jinbi™, Kai Yun Jin Bi™, Replacing Royals™, and Golden Pays™, and will introduce more than 15 new slot themes.

Inferno Wheel™, Hamster Libre™, and Kai Yun Jin Bi™ will debut on the Company's exclusive Phocus® Wheel topper, the world's first patent pending persistent wheel featuring a virtual LCD wheel design that emulates a physical wheel with stunning LED light rings.

In addition, the Rocket Rollup™ mystery progressive will be featured on several slot banks on the Company's show floor. Rocket Rollup™ is a linkable two-level or three-level mystery progressive with an extremely high-hit frequency. Offered for low and high denomination configurations, this mystery progressive can be coupled with any Gaming Arts slot or bingo style game.

SuperBingo, Ultimate Bingo Slots, and Super 10 Way Bingo – Groundbreaking Video Content & Sleek Design

SuperBingo™, UltimateBingo™, and Super 10 Way Bingo slots suites will showcase their extraordinary game-play experience that deliver entertaining game mechanics and player-favorite features, including: frequent bonuses and wins, multipliers, free games with retriggers, floor-wide, near-area, and wide-area progressives, and much more, all designed to appeal to a new breed of players.

SuperGames and Bingo Millions® – Offering Life-changing Jackpots to Increase Play

The SuperGames® library of games, including Bingo Millions®, will also be on display. These unique "Life-changing" jackpot games offer an endless number of customizable bingo games tailored to the operator's bingo room and player demographics. Bingo Millions, known as the world's first and only $1 million linked bingo progressive and $1 million bingo game, allows operators to focus on the player experience as all awards are fully funded by Gaming Arts. The Company has awarded more than $15,000,000.00 in Bingo jackpots in the last five years.

Interactive SuperPROMO™ Mobile Games Add Floor-wide Excitement for All Casino Promotions

Gaming Arts will also demonstrate its SuperPROMO™ mobile promotional game system. This unique platform creates floor-wide excitement for virtually any type of casino promotion through a mobile tablet hand delivered to players by casino personnel and through the casino's digital displays.

EZ KENO® Kiosk and Optima® System Game Management – Offers Powerful Mobile, Self-service, and Reporting

The GLI® approved EZ KENO® will demonstrate its new form factor, which includes a 43" LED digital display, its ability to accept TITO tickets and a cutting-edge body wrap designed to attract players. EZ KENO® significantly reduces expenses associated with keno and/or bingo programs and allows for extended operational hours with no staffing required.

Finally, the Company will also highlight its full suite of products designed for bingo and keno operations, including the Optima® Keno Game Management System, the Optima® System, Keno Millions®, and Super Win Bingo™.

Gaming Arts CEO and Founder David Colvin commented, "After years of dedication and hard work by the Gaming Arts family, we are proud that we will have the largest presence ever at G2E. Our amazing slots feature exhilarating game mechanics, beautiful art and compelling sound effects, all housed within our exclusive state-of-the-art upright and hybrid Phocus® cabinets. In addition, our patent pending Phocus® virtual wheel games, are sure to turn many heads in the gaming industry. We are also delighted to showcase our world-leading lineup of core bingo and keno products at this year's show."

"Play NOW!" with Gaming Arts this G2E on October 15 – 17 at the Sands Expo Center, booth no. 4449.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino promotional systems. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds gaming licenses in more than 100 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

