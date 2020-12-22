Gaming Arts Poised for Exceptional Growth in 2021 Despite Unprecedented Challenges in 2020

"Needless to say, it's been a very difficult year for everyone," commented Mike Dreitzer, President of Gaming Arts. "From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on helping our customers, employees and communities as much as possible, while using the time wisely to position Gaming Arts for meaningfully growth within the gaming industry in 2021," Dreitzer said.

Since placing their first slot machines at Valley View Casino in California last year, Gaming Arts has reached an important placement milestone of more than 500 units across the United States, in record time. With a deep product pipeline in place, this momentum will continue well into 2021 and beyond.

"Through immense talent, hard work and dedication, Gaming Arts has developed a deep and diverse game library to help us earn greater and greater floor share in Casinos across North America," commented Jean Venneman, Gaming Art's Chief Commercial Officer. "With many more titles approved, these unique and compelling games continue to roll out each day to more and more jurisdictions with great success," Venneman continued.

Last month Gaming Arts revealed its newly approved, patent pending, HaloTop™ wheel cabinet, including the introduction of a number of new games:

Inferno Wheel™, a first-of-its-kind, patent pending, wheel game series, with a unique persistence feature. In these games, the values on the digital wheel keep going up as the action gets hotter and hotter! It's a special wheel game unlike any other and its available for placement now. The launch has been amazingly successful wherever the game has gone, consistently reaching well over house average in its performance.

Hamster Libre™ is also now approved within the HaloTop™ cabinet. Gaming Arts' wrestling and dancing little hamsters are bringing great entertainment to casinos throughout the US!

In addition, earlier this year, the Company also introduced Casino Wizard™, a single-player, video table multigame containing entertaining takes on the classics: Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Craps including very exciting and high hold side bets. These games offer socially-spaced opportunities for casino players to safely play the tables game favorites they've always enjoyed. The results of this game have been truly remarkable since launch earlier this year with exceptional performance from coast-to-coast, outpacing almost all electronic tables games in the market.

Coming in the second half of next year is Gaming Arts' new vertical cabinet, the VertX™ Grand. This exciting and sleek new cabinet with a beautiful 49" crystal-clear portrait display will have an amazing library all its own. Coming this summer to a casino near you! Gaming Arts plans to further expand its new VertX™ cabinet line with new platform form factors later in 2021 and 2022.

The Company has also been active in creating new slot products for the Historic Horse Racing machine space, new interactive entries as well as a suite of UVC light disinfection products specifically designed to make casinos and casino products safer for players and staff everywhere. These products will be hitting the markets in 2021, as well.

David Colvin, CEO and founder of Gaming Arts, commented, "During the COVID-19 crisis, our R&D efforts have greatly accelerated across the board, resulting in a vast library of approved games and new products in the pipeline. Coupled with the resurgence of our traditional Keno and Bingo businesses, we are positioned well to deliver a full array of solutions to casino floors everywhere in 2021."

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

