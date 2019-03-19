Gaming Arts to Showcase End-to-end Product Suite at NIGA's 2019 Indian Gaming Trade Show and Convention

"Gaming Arts is thrilled to support tribal gaming through its participation in the annual NIGA trade show," said Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer . "We look forward to highlighting our exciting product lineup and demonstrating ways in which our products can add value to tribal gaming casino operations."

Gaming Arts will display its inaugural collection of Class III video reels including Pop'N Pays™, Da Fa Ba™, Dice Seeker™, and Casino Wizard™. This innovative library is bolstered by the new Rocket Rollup™ mystery progressive that delivers an interactive celebration when the progressive is won. These games' extraordinary art and play mechanics offer the most innovative content to emerge in years.

The SuperGames® library of games, including Bingo Millions®, will also be on display. These unique "Life-changing" jackpot games offer an endless number of customizable bingo games tailored to the operator's room and player demographics. Bingo Millions, known as the world's first and only $1 million linked bingo progressive and $1 million bingo game, allows operators to focus on the player experience as all awards are fully funded by Gaming Arts.

Additionally, Gaming Arts will demonstrate its SuperPROMO™ mobile promotional game system. This unique platform creates floor-wide excitement for virtually any type of casino promotion through a mobile tablet hand delivered to players by casino personnel and through the casino's digital displays.

The EZ Kiosk™ will demonstrate its new form-factor, which includes a 43" LED digital display, its ability to accept TITO tickets, and a cutting-edge body wrap designed to attract players. EZ Kiosk significantly reduces expenses associated with keno and/or bingo programs and allows for extended operational hours with no staffing required.

SuperBingo™ and UltimateBingo™ slots will showcase their extraordinary game-play experience that delivers entertaining game mechanics and player-favorite features, including: frequent bonuses and wins, multipliers, free games with retriggers, floor-wide, near-area, and wide-area progressives, and much more.

Finally, the Company will also highlight its full array of products designed for bingo and keno operations, including the Optima® Keno Game Management System, the Optima® System, Keno Millions®, and Super Win Bingo™.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games along with the world's first casino-wide interactive promotional system. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 80 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact:

Bethany Kozal

725.223.4592

bkozal@gamingarts.com

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.gamingarts.com

