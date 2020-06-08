Gaming broadcasters celebrate $26.3 million raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, achieve 2020 fundraising goal early

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a record fundraising year, the gaming community is celebrating $26.3 million raised since the inception of St. Jude PLAY LIVE, the video game fundraising program that supports the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital : Finding cures. Saving children.® Gaming broadcasters, variety streamers, industry members, viewers and more surpassed their original goal and raised more than $3.3 million with donations from over 100 countries in May 2020 for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The St. Jude PLAY LIVE Prize Season, which runs through the end of May, is a time during which gamers around the world leverage their platforms and game for good while earning incentives. Whether it's Fortnite, Just Dance or Animal Crossing, participants can play their favorite video games while helping raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

This year's Prize Season showcased innovative ways for the gaming community to give back, including a digital summit that introduced fundraising tools and let participants tour St. Jude virtually. Also new was an integration with Crowd Control that allowed fundraisers to control the games of their favorite broadcasters, raising more than $50,000 in a single day.

Programs like St. Jude PLAY LIVE help ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

