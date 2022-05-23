Gaming Chair Market: 50% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

Purchase our Report to Gain an unparalleled competitive advantage in your domain by understanding how to utilize the report and positively impacting your operations and revenue

Gaming Chair Market: Geography Landscape

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming chairs in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in emerging countries will facilitate the gaming chair market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Gaming Chair Market: Type Landscape

The gaming chair market share growth by the table segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global table gaming chair market is expected to grow due to the strong demand for high-end PCs among gamers. The popularity of games such as PUBG and Fortnite is encouraging gamers to opt for high-end PCs for an enhanced gaming experience. Gamers also prefer gaming chairs as they can sit comfortably for long hours.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report- Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Gaming Chair Market: Driver

The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs will drive market growth during the forecast period. A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and built with the right set of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. A quality gaming chair allows gamers to maintain good posture. Such chairs are strategically developed to support the spine and keep the back of the user straight. Gamers who play for a long period are prone to risks such as cervical spondylosis and neck pain. Gaming chairs can help gamers reduce muscle stiffness and prevent neck problems. Gaming chairs can enable healthy blood flow through the body. It can lead to better cardiovascular function and reduced muscle stiffness.

Gaming Chair Market: Challenge

The increasing adoption of mobile games will be a major challenge for the gaming chair market during the forecast period. The penetration of portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets increases the demand for mobile games. Smartphones contribute more than three-fourths of the revenue in the mobile game market, whereas the rest is contributed by tablets. Mobile games are becoming a major part of the gaming industry as many gaming companies are moving toward app design. The availability of gaming apps in smartphones has given access to users to play games from anywhere and at any time, as most gaming apps are completely free and do not require additional controllers. Gaming chairs are also not essential for additional comfort for these games. Thus, the rise in the adoption of mobile gaming will affect the market for gaming chairs.

Buy Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Companies Covered:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

The gaming chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Fantasy Sports Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fantasy sports market share is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Toy Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The toy market share is expected to increase by USD 14.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 130.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio