Gaming Chair Market Size to Grow by USD 212.95 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gaming Chair Market share is set to increase by USD 212.95 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 5.52% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Gaming Chair Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global gaming chair market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including home fitness equipment, camping equipment, musical instruments, bicycles, toys, recreational vehicles, and other consumer-oriented games.

Global Gaming Chair Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gaming Chair Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Gaming Chair Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Gaming Chair Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gaming Chair Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gaming Chair Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global gaming chair market compared to other regions. 38% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The demand for gaming chairs is increasing significantly. Vendors of gaming chairs prefer manufacturing chairs that are compatible with new gaming hardware. The growth of the market in the region is driven by a rise in the number of people that are interested in playing video games professionally. A rise in online gaming and the growing disposable incomes of people are expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Price Segment Overview

The Global Gaming Chair Market as per price segmentation is categorized into Mid-range, Low-range, and High-range.

Revenue Generating Segment - The gaming chair market share growth by the mid-range segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mid-range priced products are the most popular. Mid-range priced gaming chairs are equipped with proper armrests that help in lowering shoulder and arm pain. In addition, owing to their slightly higher price, they are equipped with decent-quality audio systems and sizable subwoofers.

Global Gaming Chair Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are driving market growth.

Gaming for a long time can lead to the development of medical issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome. Such issues can be avoided by using a proper gaming chair.

A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and the right type of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and wrist injuries.

Such factors will drive the growth of the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

The emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs is a trend in the market.

Ergonomic gaming chairs enable gamers to recline and rest their postural muscles.

Some chairs have seat-side control, swivel and tilt capabilities, and neck pillows.

Such features will increase the demand for gaming chairs among individual gamers.

Thus, the emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs will support the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

The increasing adoption of mobile games is challenging the global gaming chair market growth.

The adoption of multimedia and smart devices has increased over the past few years.

The penetration of portable electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones has increased the demand for mobile games.

Users can play games on gaming apps. Most of these apps are free and do not require additional controllers.

Thus, the rise in the adoption of mobile gaming will hinder the market for gaming chairs during the forecast period.

Gaming Chair Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming chair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chair market vendors

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 212.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

