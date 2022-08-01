Gaming Computer Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 50.02 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 15.66% from 2021 to 2026

Gaming Computer Market: Rise in Popularity of E-sports to Drive Growth

E-sports is witnessing an ever-increasing number of viewers due to its growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay.

E-sports has increased the demand for gaming on specific peripherals, thus the popularity of e-sports is at an all-time high.

E-sport gamers earn high prize money. Therefore, an increasing number of gamers are aspiring to become professional gamers.

Since 2013, US e-sports players have been given the same visa as professional athletes while representing their country in tournaments abroad.

The increasing number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies for e-sports will boost the demand for gaming computers during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market: Shift of Casual Gamers Toward Mobile Phones and Tablets to Challenge Growth

The rise in internet penetration has boosted the demand for smartphones instead of computers.

The advancements in cloud computing have a major role in the increased penetration of smartphones.

As smartphones have Wi-Fi accessibility, users can access the Internet in Wi-Fi-enabled zones, whereas computers can only access the Internet if they are connected to an Internet cable or fixed broadband connection that is available in one specific location.

Casual gamers always prefer smartphones over gaming computers due to the convenience and flexibility of the former, which may hinder the growth of the global gaming computer market during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in North America had a negative impact on countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, with the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination drives and the reopening of manufacturing sites and retail stores in the region in 2021, the demand for gaming computers increased, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Therefore, the regional gaming computer market will witness growth during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Desktop - size and forecast 2021-2026

Laptop - size and forecast 2021-2026

The gaming computer market share growth by the desktop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The availability of desktops with high-speed processors and large storage space has opened the possibilities for high-resolution gaming applications. For instance, in April 2022, Dell Technologies Inc. launched a high-performance desktop with up to 16-core, overclockable AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Such launches will increase the adoption of desktops for gaming applications during the forecast period.

Gaming Computer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for gaming computers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising popularity of e-sports leagues, due to the availability of channels such as Twitch and YouTube, will facilitate the gaming computer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Gaming Computer Companies:

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

CyberPowerPC

Dell Technologies Inc.

GIGA BYTE Technology Co. Ltd.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Micro Star International Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The gaming computer market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching innovative products and M&A activities to compete in the market.

Gaming Computer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 50.02 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 14.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., CyberPowerPC, Dell Technologies Inc., GIGA BYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

