Gaming Entrepreneur Bobby Soper Appears in Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®)Illuminating Conversations Web Series

Fellow gaming entrepreneur GLI CEO James Maida hosts the episode, and the two explore the significance of a company's culture, the importance of diversification, land-to-trust issues, the new Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the relationship between tribal gaming and Las Vegas, Mohegan's expansion into the Far East, and Soper's involvement in green solutions.

A key part of the discussion puts a spotlight on iGaming and the future of land-based gaming. Soper said, "We are all fooling ourselves if we don't think that online gaming in any form, whether it's lottery, sports wagering, or casino gaming as we know it, is going to continue to grow, and will, to some degree, cannibalize land-based gaming."

Watch the episode now exclusively at https://gaminglabs.com/illuminatingconversations.

Soper has been envisioning and creating the future of gaming for more than two decades. His latest role as International President at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has him developing major projects in Korea and Japan for the tribe, while he is also operating Sun Gaming & Hospitality, and leading several green energy efforts. In his now-legendary tenure at Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, he led efforts to grow the organization from a single property company to a multi-property international enterprise.

The Illuminating Conversations web series is yet another way GLI gives the gaming industry critical insights that boost confidence to explore new markets.

Every episode of Season One is available now and includes appearances by Eilers & Krejcik's Gaming Principal Todd Eilers; Jamaica Betting, Gaming Lottery Commission Executive Director Vitus Evans; Managing Director of Gaming Consultants International Neil Spencer; NIGA Chairman Ernest Stevens, Jr.; Ellen Whittemore, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Wynn Resorts; and inventor and entrepreneur Nolan Bushnell.

