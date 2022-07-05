Gaming Headset Market: APAC to Occupy 49% Market Share|PC Gaming Headsets Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the gaming headset market by Product (PC gaming headsets and Console gaming headsets), Technology (Wired gaming headsets and Wireless gaming headsets), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The gaming headset market share growth in the PC gaming headsets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment. Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.

The gaming headset market share growth in the will be significant during the forecast period. The major driver for this segment is the growth in the massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) segment. Technological advances have led to the emergence of HD displays and audio devices that have HDMI and wireless networks. These add-ons, easy-to-connect consoles, and advanced audio systems provide gamers with a life-like gaming experience.

Gaming Headset Market: Major Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the gaming headset market is the growth in the global e-sports market. E-sports is an attempt to make the entertainment value obtained through video games a global phenomenon where people can enjoy the game by competing against the best in the world.

E-sports is an attempt to make the entertainment value obtained through video games a global phenomenon where people can enjoy the game by competing against the best in the world. The sport has an ever-increasing viewership with growing popularity, as e-sports create an environment where the viewer can experience gameplay.

E-sports will increase the demand for gaming in specific peripherals, thus driving the gaming headset market. With the increasing number of sponsors, tournaments, and talent acquisition agencies, the demand for gaming-specific peripherals will increase during the forecast period.

Gaming Headset Market: Major Challenges

The easy availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the gaming headset market during the forecast period.

APAC is considered the hub for counterfeit products. Consumers are attracted because of their popularity, easy availability, low cost, and resemblance to big brands.

These attributes are likely to intensify the competition in the global gaming headset market. As counterfeit products are sold at a price less than that of the original product, they are eating the market shares of leading vendors, which results in significant losses.

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Gaming Headset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EKSA TECHNOLOGY Pvt. Ltd., HP Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sentey Inc., SHENZHEN SADES DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

