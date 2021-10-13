Gaming Headset Market to Gain Potential Growth of USD 788.08 Mn | APAC to Occupy 51% Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Technological developments and product innovation and growth in the global e-sports market are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the easy availability of counterfeit products might limit the market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The gaming headset market report is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.

Download PDF Sample Now!

Companies mentioned with their offerings

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.: The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix.

The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix. Audio-Technica US Inc.: The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others.

The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others. Corsair Components Inc.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Gain access to more vendor profiles featured in the report, Click Here .

Related Reports:

Global Gaming Simulators Market – Global gaming simulators market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (racing, shooting, and flight), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gaming Console Market – Global gaming console market is segmented by type (TV consoles and handheld consoles), type of gamer (casual gamers and hardcore gamers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Gaming Headset Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 788.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.90 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio