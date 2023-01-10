Gaming Innovation Group signs established casino in Switzerland

ST JULIANS, Malta, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), has today signed a Head of Terms agreement with an established land-based and digital casino operator in Switzerland, for the provision of its award-winning player account management platform (PAM).

Powered by leading technology and built to suit highly complex regulated markets, this announcement marks GiG's entry into the burgeoning Swiss igaming marketplace, starting the new year in a similar fashion to 2022, in which it enjoyed a growth in demand for its full suite of solutions from operators around the world.

For its Platform and Sportsbook, GiG now offers innovative and proprietary products with an unparalleled geographical footprint, including certifications in 29 markets worldwide and 7 further markets currently in development. This provides GiG's partners an unparalleled number of regulated markets accessible through its platform and sportsbook solutions.

Having opened as recently as 2019, the regulated Swiss market is proving an attractive proposition for retail operators, as they look to take advantage of the opportunities online iGaming offers in the region. With 11 online casinos currently licensed and regulated by the Swiss Federal Gaming Board, the market is expected to grow to over €400m GGR by 2024, according to information supplied by H2 Gambling Data.

It is expected that the full contract will be signed with the casino operator in Q1 2023 with a projected go-live in Q1 2024. The agreement has been proposed for an initial period of five years, with the opportunity to be further renewed.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: "Partnering with an established and well regarded retail partner in the Swiss market has long been a goal of ours, and this opportunity will allow us to showcase our market leading technology in another highly regulated but growing market."

For more information:

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, [email protected], +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group