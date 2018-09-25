Gaming Innovation Group Signs First External Poker Agreement With OneTimePoker

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed a white label agreement with One Time Marketing Services LLC for its brand OneTimePoker for the provision of poker and casino services through the GiG Core platform.

This is a milestone for GiG, the first external operator signed for the poker product powered via Microgaming Poker Network (MPN) and seamlessly integrated to GiG Core. Besides poker, which is the core offering of OneTimePoker, it will also offer 'casino in poker' (the player plays against the casino and not against other players) powered by MPN and receive other third party casino content via GiG Core. GiG has offered poker on its in-house operator Guts since 2015.

OneTimePoker was assembled by Randall S Kasper, Esq, founder of Poker Players International who have represented over 500 professional poker players including numerous WSOP Champions and Bracelet winners. Randall is joined by the best and the brightest in the poker industry and the goal of this dream team is to cater to the players needs and address best practices based on their years of experience. Team members include Casey Jarzabek, Jeff Maxon, Anthony Taylor, Laurence Grondin, Danny Noseworthy and numerous other industry veterans.

Randall S Kasper, CEO of OneTimePoker, says: "We are finally getting to build for ourselves what we built, quite successfully, for others for over a decade. It's a dream team of executives and poker experts. Our goal is to be the next big name in poker, to be completely transparent to and trusted by players and to customise their experience with the absolute best practices we have learned over the years. We couldn't be more excited about our partners at GiG, they are the most professional organisation I have run across in the industry during my career."

Robin Reed, CEO of GiG, says: "We are delighted to have signed our first poker agreement with OneTimePoker to help further their ambitions. They have made such a positive impact on poker over the years, representing some of the biggest names in the industry in addition to contributing to so many industry publications. We look forward to supporting the expansion of its brand into further GiG product verticals within our ecosystem through 2019, offering their poker community one stop access to all their entertainment needs."

GiG will receive fees in respect of the offering of the services it extends to OneTimePoker via GiG Core and is expected to go live in Q1 2019. The deal is expected to have moderate contribution on GiG´s overall revenues in 2019, with an increase in 2020 and beyond.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström

GIG Head of IR & Corporate Communications

+356-796-998-48

anna.lena@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through our ecosystem of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state-of-the-art offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

