Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Successfully Oversees the World's First Private Manager Transition Project

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has successfully overseen the world's first Private Manager Agreement Transition Project, working on behalf of the Illinois Lottery.

Acting Director of the Illinois Lottery Harold Mays said, "GLI ensured all parties stayed informed and coordinated throughout the two-and-a half-year-long project. We could not have successfully completed this complex transition without GLI."

General Manager of Camelot Illinois Colin Hadden added, "GLI's governance oversight and project management expertise were invaluable to this transition."

The first project of its kind, the complex disentanglement of Lottery business operations included transitioning all Private Manager lottery operations and processes from one vendor to a new vendor. In addition, the transition included all underlying technology, as GLI oversaw the transition of both lottery business operational processes, as well as core-system migration to deliver a new retail network, new data centers, new iLottery platform, and integration with the lottery's scratch-ticket management system.

GLI experts also implemented governance processes to ensure quality delivery by vendors in the areas of project management, business and technical requirements, development and quality assurance testing, and data center and network design and implementation, along with retailer rollout and security.

After winning a competitive bid, GLI operated a Project Management Office (PMO) for two-and-a-half years for the oversight and management of the Private Manager Disentanglement Agreement Project transitioning the Illinois State Lottery from one Private Manager to another. GLI played a critical role as the PMO, implementing the necessary governance and project-management infrastructure to ensure the success of this transition, which concluded in February 2019.

