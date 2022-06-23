Gaming Laptop Market to Reach USD 16190 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Laptop Market is Segmented by Type (I5, I7, Others), by Application (Household Use, Commercial Use): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Laptops & Notebooks Category.

The global Gaming Laptop market was valued at USD 10860 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 16190 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-to 2027.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Gaming Laptop Market

The gaming laptop market is predicted to grow at a steady rate, owing to an increase in the number of gamers around the world.

The expansion of the gaming laptop market is expected to be aided by the influence of Esports and a jump in demand for high-performance processors due to improvements in 3D rendering. Furthermore, because many millennials began gaming during the lockdown, the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to accelerate industry development.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-22Y8850/Global_Gaming_Laptop

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GAMING LAPTOP MARKET

The expansion of the Gaming Laptop Market has been aided by the impact of E-sports and the surge in demand for cutting-edge technological laptops as a result of advances in 3D rendering. The need for gaming laptops will skyrocket in the future years, thanks to rising esports engagement, high-performance laptop demand, and expanding digital platforms.

The gaming laptop market is being fueled by a growing trend of indoor leisure activities among the global population. The increased popularity of contemporary video games like PUBG, Minecraft, FORTNITE, Roblox, Call of Duty and others is projected to make it easier to use such devices, boosting the market growth. Aside from that, the COVID-19 lockout restriction's unpredictable occurrence is anticipated to raise consumer demand for entertainment-related hardware and services. This, in turn, is projected to boost demand for gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops are also utilized for a variety of other tasks, such as video rendering and so on. Gaming laptops are designed to provide the finest gaming experience possible by allowing gamers to play games at high resolutions and with the most up-to-date graphics settings while maintaining a steady frame rate. When compared to traditional laptops, gaming laptops are far better at producing 2D and 3D content due to larger RAM and quicker processors. They also have a large storage capacity and a graphics processing unit that has been improved. This factor is expected to further fuel the gaming laptops market.

Despite the fact that gaming laptops can be somewhat heavy, even the most powerful ones are still relatively portable. This is a significant benefit, especially as the outbreak draws to a close and you'll want to play with your friends rather than in a Discord conversation. It also allows you to walk around the house, allowing you to game wherever you like without being confined to a desk set, which may be a very uncomfortable way to sit for some.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22Y8850/global-gaming-laptop

GAMING LAPTOP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The i7 segment accounted for a significant portion of the market share in 2019 and is expected to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The anticipated development can be attributable to the high demand for fast CPUs in gaming laptops across a variety of end-uses.

Based on region, the Asia-pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative. The Asia Pacific region's development can be due to the rapid expansion of companies involved in peripheral gaming device production, such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Inc., and others, in countries like China and India The growing popularity of interactive and multiplayer laptop gaming among gamers in the region is fueling market expansion.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-22Y8850/Global_Gaming_Laptop

Key Companies:

Dell

Razer

HP

MSI

Acer

Asus

Lenovo

Samsung

Origin PC

Gigabyte Technology

EVGA

Eluktronics

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-22Y8850/Global_Gaming_Laptop

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-22Y8850&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Metaverse market size is projected to reach USD 28 Billion by 2028, from 510 USD Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 95% during 2022-2028.

- The augmented and virtual reality (AR & VR) market size was valued at USD 14.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 454.73 Billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.7%.

- The global Cloud Gaming market size is projected to reach USD 1169.1 Million by 2027, from USD 133.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021-2027.

- Global E-Sports market size, valued at USD 777.1 million in 2021 is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over 2022-2028, and reach a valuation of USD 2141.1 million by the end of the forecast period 2028.

- The global Virtual Reality Headsets market size is projected to reach US$ 42100 million by 2027, from US$ 9457.7 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Mixed Reality market size is projected to reach USD 2482.9 Million by 2028, from USD 331.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global E-Learning Virtual Reality market size is projected to reach USD 300.3 Million by 2028, from USD 65 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global AR in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 6736.2 Million by 2028, from USD 1853.7 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global virtual fitting room market size was estimated at USD 2973.1 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8501.1 million in 2028, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% from 2022 to 2028.

- The global Virtual Reality in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 5455 Million by 2028, from USD 2007 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.82% during 2022-2028.

- The global Virtual Training market size is projected to reach USD 156290 Million by 2027, from USD 57340 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Extended Reality market size is projected to reach USD 67870 Million by 2028, from USD 25310 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global Gaming market size is projected to reach USD 398950 Million by 2026, from USD 192150 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

- The global Virtual Event Platforms market size is projected to reach USD 1847.9 Million by 2027, from USD 1006.6 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Gaming Headset market size is estimated to be worth USD 2343.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 3616.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

- The global Game Engines market size is projected to reach US$ 6869.9 million by 2028, from US$ 2910 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Docks market was valued at USD 6104.6 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 7782.4 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- Global Portable Gaming Consoles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global VR Metaverse Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Laptop Portable Monitors Market Research Report 2022

- Global SSD for Gaming Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Wireless Gaming Keyboard Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Gaming Laptop Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports