Gaming Market Size to Grow by USD 74.93 billion due to Growing Adoption Of AR And VR Games - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the global gaming industry growth is the growing adoption of AR and VR games. Game developers prefer AR and VR devices to traditional gaming devices. For instance, companies such as Sony and Microsoft are developing gaming platforms using cutting-edge three-dimensional (3D) technologies. AOL Partner Studio partnered with OMD and Sony and launched Smurfs: The Lost Village game for HoloLens. Microsoft developed RoboRaid, a first-person shooter AR game for HoloLens.

Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global gaming industry's growth is the regulation of loot boxes. Players purchase loot boxes to obtain new characters, animations, and cosmetic items, which might not have a direct impact on the gameplay performance. The use of loot boxes in games has been viewed as an unauthorized form of online gambling and an addictive practice, particularly for children.

Market Segment Highlights:

The gaming market report is segmented by Type (casual gaming and professional gaming) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period.China, Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries, such as Taiwan , Malaysia , and Singapore , will contribute to the growth of the gaming market in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Activision Blizzard Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Apple Inc.



Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.



DeNA Co. Ltd.



Electronic Arts Inc.



Epic Games Inc.



GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.



Jam City Inc.



Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd.



Microsoft Corp.



NetEase Inc.



Niantic Inc.



Nintendo Co. Ltd.



Rovio Entertainment Corp.



Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.



Sony Group Corp.



The Walt Disney Co.



Ubisoft Entertainment



ZeptoLab UK Ltd.

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 74.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jam City Inc., Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment, and ZeptoLab UK Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

