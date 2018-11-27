Gaming Partners International Announces Special Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Partners International Corporation (Nasdaq: GPIC) (Company), the leading worldwide provider of casino currency and table gaming equipment, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a special cash dividend of $0.12 per issued and outstanding share of common stock to be paid no later than 21 December 2018 to stockholders of record as of 10 December 2018. As of November 27, 2018, the Company had 8,045,968 common shares issued and outstanding, resulting in an aggregate dividend of $965,516.

GPIC manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. Under the brand names of Paulson®, Bourgogne et Grasset®, Gemaco®, Dolphin® and Bud Jones®, GPIC provides casino currency such as chips, plaques and jetons; playing cards; table layouts; gaming furniture and table accessories; dice; and roulette wheels. GPIC pioneered the use of security features such as radio frequency identification device (RFID) technology in casino currency and provides RFID solutions including RFID readers, software and displays. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPIC also has manufacturing facilities, warehouses and/or sales offices in Beaune, France; San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico; Blue Springs, Missouri; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Macau S.A.R., China. For additional information, please visit http://www.gpigaming.com.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" based on current expectations that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as statements relating to anticipated future sales or the timing thereof; fulfillment of product orders; new products; future share repurchases; the long-term growth and prospects of our business or any jurisdiction in which we operate; and the long term potential of the RFID casino currency solutions market and our ability to capitalize on any such growth opportunities. Actual results or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied. Our plans and objectives are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, the timing of and ability to consummate acquisitions, and future business decisions and other risks and uncertainties identified in Part I-Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control and are subject to change. Therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate.

