Gaming PC Peripheral Company Velocilinx Announces Partnership with Renegades Esports Team

With a focus on creating esports and tournament ready keyboards, mice, and headsets, Velocilinx recently launched its Warrior line of retail gaming products. Built with long and intense gaming sessions in mind it features high-performance technology and ergonomic designs. Each peripheral in the Warrior line is built with premium materials such as ultra-responsive Outemu Blue switches in the Boudica and Brennus keyboards, each mouse in the Warrior line is capable of up to 10K DPI for pinpoint precision and movement, and each headset uses 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound to immerse users within the gaming environment.

"We built our Warrior line to endure extreme gaming sessions while still maintaining peak performance. We're excited to be sponsoring the high-octane family of Renegades teams!" said John Dimovski, CEO of Velocilinx.

As peak competitors in Fortnite, Smite, Paladins, Rocket League, Smash, and iRacing, the Renegades teams have cemented their place in the world of esports. As an esports powerhouse, the Renegades continue to dominate in competitions throughout the year, including a recent 6-1 league record which landed their Rocket League team a top seed spot in RLCS Season 8 Worlds. In addition, the Renegades Smite team recently finished third during HRX at DreamHack Atlanta amongst the best competition.

"Sponsorship with Velocilinx is a natural fit for the Renegades and we are thrilled to partner with them. Their product resonates in the esports world and they are from our backyard of Detroit," said Jonas Jerebko, owner, and previous power forward of the NBA Finals Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.

About Velocilinx

Velocilinx enhances the human experience and facilitates human connection through consumer-focused technology products and leverages a background with over 30 years in the electronics industry to design products using the latest technological innovations to connect people by enriching the digital experience. Velocilinx products range from gaming peripherals to premium audio Bluetooth headwear to portable power solutions and much more.

Velocilinx gaming products are currently available at well-known retailers throughout North America. For more information on Velocilinx visit the official site here .

About the Renegades:

The Renegades are North America's premier multi-gaming esports organization, featuring professional players and teams in the world's largest competitive games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

Based in Detroit, Michigan and owned by Jonas Jerebko, the Renegades value fans, relationships, players, owners, partners, and employees. The team holds a strong belief that the foundation of any successful endeavor always begins with the right people that support it.

For more information on Renegades esports visit the official site here .

