Gaming Simulators Industry Outlook 2020-2024; Driven by the Integration of VR Headsets and Acceptance of 360-Degree Cameras as Next-Generation Technology
Apr 27, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming simulators market is poised to grow by USD 7.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
The report on the global gaming simulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size & forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the integration of vr headsets. In addition, acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gaming simulators market 2020-2024 as well.
Prominent Vendors
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gaming simulators market, including vendors such as 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp. and The AEgis Technologies Group.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component placement
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors Covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D perception Inc.
- CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.
- Cruden B.V.
- CXC Simulations Ltd.
- D-BOX Technologies Inc.
- GTR Simulators, Inc.
- Guillemot Corporation S.A.
- Lean Games Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- The AEgis Technologies Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8sonc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article