Gamivo Names the Top 10 Best Selling Games on the Platform During 2018

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conceived by gamers for gamers, Gamivo revolutionized the global gaming marketplace with its launch in Sept. 2017. The company has seen significant growth among gamers worldwide and has announced its Top 10 games of 2018.

"We foresee more than 35 percent growth within the whole PC games market," said Gamivo CMO, Bart Skarbinski.

Many of the top PC games for 2018 were released in prior years, providing a testament to their popularity and longevity. Others regained previously held positions due to new expansion packs. The Top 10 PC games logged at Gamivo during 2018 are, in no particular order:

Fortnite – The game made an indelible global mark on the gaming industry and continues to be one of the most popular games of all time.

Tom Clancy – The franchise is consistently one of the most highly sought games as bigger threats and more ways to play are added.

– The franchise is consistently one of the most highly sought games as bigger threats and more ways to play are added. World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Massively popular worldwide, the game continues to debut new continents, races, and warfronts for more opportunities.

Assassin's Creed – The game stands out for its ongoing popularity. Part of its appeal is that it's rooted in the story of the real life Knights Templar.

Battlefield V – Gamers continue to flock to this as one of the most immersive and intense battle games of all times.

Hearts of Iron IV: Man the Guns – Alternate history pathways and the ability to refit older vessels with new technology keeps the game fresh and popular.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Set in the Wild West of 1899, the allure of surviving rival games, government forces, and the landscape itself makes this a perennial favorite.

Human: Fall Flat – The quirky puzzle serves up an escape room type exercise without the need to leave home. Player ingenuity, creativity and exploration are the keys to success.

Grand Theft Auto – Gamers around the world have embraced every new edition of the franchise with fast cars and voice overs by well-known celebrities.

Overwatch – Set in a future earth, the game has won numerous awards and provides anyone with the ability to emerge as a hero by acquiring extraordinary powers, bending time, and defying the laws of gravity.

Some games are released with the potential to gain in popularity over time, while others turn into a global phenomenon in a relatively short time. Gamivo has earned a reputation for providing an exceptional gaming platform where they can find the games they most covet.

