GammaRey Announces Appointment of David Crockett as Chairman of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GammaRey, a global fintech company disrupting the remittance industry by revolutionizing the traditional banking structures through the implementation of blockchain technologies, today announced the appointment of fintech industry veteran David Crockett, as Chairman of its Board of Directors (the "Board").

"I am privileged to expand my role at GammaRey as Chairman of the Board," commented David Crockett. "GammaRey is well-positioned to drive progress in the development of a growing digital ecosystem that will have a substantial positive impact on the underbanked across the globe. GammaRey is breaking new ground with its truly unique, driven, and highly capable team in which I am proud to serve in my new appointment as Chairman. I look forward to working with the entire GammaRey team to move the Company's vision forward."

"We are thrilled to welcome David Crockett to our Board," commented Mark Carter, CEO of GammaRey. "David's expertise is unparalleled and has brought tremendous value to the Board thus far. His appointment as Chairman will help us move forward with our plans to continue developing our digital ecosystem and providing substantial value to our customers. We look forward to his valuable contributions as his extensive financial technology experience will be incredibly useful as we continue to extend our services within the digital banking industry."

Crockett helped build strategic relationships, execute results-driven sales plans, and gained extensive skills and knowledge of mobile, electronic payments, which will be of tremendous value to GammaRey.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Crockett joined the Board earlier this year as an independent director. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Sales at FIS Global from 2007 to 2020. FIS Global is the world's most extensive global banking and payment technologies that serves more than 20,000 clients and one million merchants in over 130 countries.

Crockett also served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development at InterCept/iPay for five years, later acquired by FIS Global. He helped execute strategic implementations across the company and advance the Company to where the company is now. Crockett holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Accounting from Brigham Young University.

