Gamut Selects Nielsen's Marketing Cloud to Power Local OTT Data Targeting

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen and Gamut are excited to announce that they are amplifying their successful, existing relationship with Gamut signing a new multi-year agreement for the use of Nielsen Marketing Cloud's Data Management Platform (DMP). With this agreement, Gamut, a business started by Cox Media Group and a leader in local over-the-top (OTT) advertising, will use Nielsen's DMP to help advertisers achieve a richer understanding of consumers, intelligently target audiences, and drive better business outcomes.

As OTT platforms continue to gain more traction, particularly in local markets, advertisers must figure out how to reach local audiences in a market that is fragmented. Gamut works closely with advertisers who value DMA-specific strategies providing research and insights to help its clients navigate the local space. Nielsen's Marketing Cloud empowers brands, agencies and media companies to connect more deeply with customers by combining Nielsen's audience data, analytics, media planning, marketing activation and data management platform capabilities in a fully-integrated platform.

In meshing Gamut's local market targeting capabilities with Nielsen's trusted audience data, media planners can analyze, build and target audiences across OTT and digital video. Building on a history of expertise in linear TV measurement, Nielsen's DMP combines consumer behavior and media consumption data that provides companies with a deeper understanding of the consumer and the ability to inform and execute cross-channel marketing strategies.

"Gamut is committed to providing its advertising customers with the best possible data solutions to reach valuable OTT audiences in every DMA that drive results," stated Soo Jin Oh, Senior Vice President of Client Strategy and Solutions at Gamut. "Our robust data capabilities allow clients to use our custom first-party data along with their own data and curated audience segments from hundreds of data providers. We couple this with third-party graded studies to measure how these audiences provide lift to the advertiser's brands, increase website and store visitation, drive sales and ultimately add more value to our customers."

"Nielsen's agreement with Gamut is aligned with our goal of providing clients with the most complete view of the consumer and the ability to optimize their investments across all touchpoints and markets," stated Ameneh Atai, Senior Vice President at Nielsen. "Gamut is at the forefront as far as targeting in local markets, and we're thrilled to help them continue to lead and define the OTT advertising space."

About Gamut

Gamut, a business started by Cox Media Group, is a solutions-based digital advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut and its best-in-class OTT product, Gamut TOTAL℠, empower advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and maximized campaign performance. Gamut delivers effective advertising campaigns that combine over 20 years of experience in the digital space with data, insights and quality inventory. For more information about Gamut, please visit www.gamut.media .

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

SOURCE Nielsen

