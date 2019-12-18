GaN on Silicon Technology | World Market Study (2019-2027): Applications in RF Systems are Creating New Avenues of Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GaN on Silicon Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the GaN on silicon technology market aims to outline the impact of the past and current developments on the future of the GaN on silicon technology market.

GaN on silicon technology, also known as Gan-on-Si, has gained momentum in the last couple of years, owing to its proven performance advantages over the laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) technology. The adoption of GaN on silicon technology has witnessed significant diversification in the recent past, with applications in RF systems creating new avenues of growth. Developments in the GaN on silicon technology market have led to tectonic shifts in how this technology is used across a range of applications.

The study on the GaN on silicon technology market offers incisive analysis on the key influencing factors that are likely to disrupt this marketplace. A comprehensive analysis on the competitive landscape, along with product and business strategies of the incumbents and new entrants has also been included in the GaN on silicon technology market report.

A Comprehensive, 360 Degree Analysis of the Market

The GaN on silicon technology market report offers a thorough analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats (DROTs) that are likely to impact the GaN on silicon technology market during the course of the forecast period 2019-2027. Ongoing trends, evolving regulations, innovations, and strategies adopted by market players have been analyzed in detail in the GaN on silicon technology market report.

To give readers a comprehensive and 360-degree analysis on the market, the GaN on silicon technology market report offers credible information on all the key markets around the globe. The evolving trends in the global GaN on silicon technology market have been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report studies the existing status-quo in the competitive landscape of the GaN on silicon technology market, and offers a detailed analysis on their business, product, and operational strategies. Information on the strengths and relative weaknesses of the players has been included in the research study.

Players profiled in the GaN on silicon technology market study include Texas Instruments, Fujitsu Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, GaN Systems, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, and Transphorm Inc.

With this information, GaN on silicon technology market participants and key stakeholders will be able to take better and well-analyzed decisions for their growth and the market's development in the forthcoming years.

Key Insights for Readers

An in-depth and reliable analysis on how the market will evolve over the course of the forecast period.

Detailed discussion on the new technological developments that will revolutionize the GaN on silicon technology market.

Development of new products based on GaN on silicon technology that affect the market's growth are also mentioned with the help of specific examples.

Automotive sector to gain the most by adopting GaN on silicon technology.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Regional Trends

4.4. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Outlook



5. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Wafer Size

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Wafer Size, 2017-2027

5.2.1. 50 mm

5.2.2. 100 mm

5.2.3. 150 mm

5.2.4. 200 mm

5.3. Wafer Size Comparison Matrix

5.4. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Attractiveness, by Wafer Size



6. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Consumer Electronics

6.2.2. IT & Telecommunication

6.2.3. Automotive

6.2.4. Aerospace & Defense

6.2.5. Others

6.3. End-use Industry Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Attractiveness, by End-use Industry



7. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia-Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

7.3. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix

13.2. Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Share Analysis (%), by Company, 2018

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. NXP Semiconductor

13.3.2. GaN Systems

13.3.3. Panasonic Corporation

13.3.4. Fujitsu Semiconductor

13.3.5. Transphorm Inc.

13.3.6. Texas Instruments

13.3.7. Qorvo Inc.

13.3.8. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

13.3.9. Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.10. Cree Inc.



