Gander Group Continues On Growth Path With Addition Of New Strategist

Brad White joins Gander Group with over 20 years of experience in the branding merchandise and business development space. Having worked with several Fortune 100 companies, Brad brings refreshing new concepts to the casino and gaming industry with his experience in catapulting growth for clients.

"Brad White has been a pioneer in the business development industry and continuously implemented successful strategies over the years, all the while remaining a creative thinker with an honest heart," states Gander Group's CEO Josh Blake. "Brad becoming a part of the Gander Group team has been an idea we've been looking forward to for years and we are very excited for what's to come."

The dedicated husband and father of two will continue building Gander Group's regional office located in Sacramento, California. In his client facing role of Strategic Marketing Executive with Gander Group, Brad will work closely with clients to build their continuity and promotional programs with the key focus of growing the partner's overall business.

"I get excited about helping businesses grow, that's been my focus for over 20 years, and I've been fortunate to achieve success in that goal," White said. "At Gander Group, I intend to share what I've learned and contribute to an already growing company with a solid foundation." White further states, "As for my clients, I hope my experience in building brands will be a valuable asset toward helping them create successful campaigns."

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions.

