Ganja Goddess Launches CBD Goddess: A New National Consumer and Pet Online Shopping and Delivery Site

Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the consumer CBD marketplace has been flooded with a wide range of products, which has left an increasing number of consumers confused when trying to navigate a variety of CBD products offered in the marketplace today.

CBD Goddess will serve as a trusted one-stop-shop for shoppers looking for only the best craft, hemp-derived CBD health and wellness products for consumers and pets. Consumers can conveniently explore, compare and reserve CBD products from brands such as: MacKenzie Medicinals , Pharma-C , Plant People , Lord Jones , RE Botanicals , Goddess Hemp , Goddess Bliss Beans , Alive & Kicking , and CBD Dogness . Online shoppers can browse the site's hemp-derived CBD products by different categories such as flower, tinctures, beauty, topicals, and edibles or by brand. They can also create personal wish lists and reviews and sign up for the latest product updates, sales and discounts.

"With the rise of CBD and hemp-derived products, consumers are overloaded with choices, but the reality is that products differ vastly in quality, ingredients and the manufacturing processes used," said Ganja Goddess Cofounder Tara Wells. "By curating only the best craft hemp-derived, organic-based CBD products available today, CBD Goddess does all of the hard work for consumers, so they don't have to cut through the noise. As our quality control team tests and approves more products, we'll be adding more consumer and pet CBD products to our site that meet our high standards. As we continue to expand CBD Goddess's product offerings, we also look forward to being an ongoing trusted resource for consumers, who are looking to take charge of their health and wellness."

Ganja Goddess' launch of CBD Goddess comes at a time when retail sales of CBD in the U.S. are expected to eclipse $10 billion in sales by 2024, according to projections from the 2019 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook . Ganja Goddess recently experienced 100% growth year-over-year and a 350% uptick from the year prior in orders companywide during the week of April 20, 2020 on its California-based statewide online cannabis shopping, delivery and lifestyle platform.

About Ganja Goddess

Founded in 2011, Ganja Goddess is a premium online shopping, delivery, and lifestyle brand for legal cannabis and hemp-derived CBD products. Ganja Goddess is capitalizing on one of the hottest consumer trends in the U.S.: the rise of online ordering, delivery of CPGs, and curated-online lifestyle experiences. Ganja Goddess' business pillars include: online shopping for cannabis and hemp-based products, which offers a seamless experience with maximum convenience and the same transparency consumers are accustomed via mainstream apps or websites; convenient online delivery powered by the internet; and a curated online lifestyle experience that is revolutionizing how consumers think about a personalized cannabis lifestyle. For more information about Ganja Goddess, visit https://goddessdelivers.com/ and http://goddess.delivery.

