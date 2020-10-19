Gannon University joins CyberPatriot as Cyber Silver Sponsor

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association's (AFA) CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education program announced today that Gannon University has become the program's newest sponsor.

"We are delighted to welcome Gannon University to a wonderful select group from industry, government, and academia working with AFA to promote cybersecurity and STEM education in America and beyond," said Bernie Skoch, CyberPatriot National Commissioner. "The school offers a variety of degrees in computer science and cybersecurity and our partnership with them will allow us to reach many more youth with the excitement of our growing the National Youth Cyber Education Program."

The support of Gannon University allows CyberPatriot to continue expanding its programs and encourage STEM education among America's youth.

"Gannon University is excited to partner with CyberPatriot to extend our engineering and computing education and outreach beyond the classroom," said Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., provost and vice president for student experience.

"At Gannon, we are committed to providing a high-quality, hands-on experience for our students and we recognize the critical need for trained professionals in the field of cybersecurity. We are honored to build on this commitment by partnering with CyberPatriot and equip students with the skills and experience they will need to enter this high-demand industry."

CyberPatriot, the nation's largest youth cyber education program, is AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, AFA CyberCamps, Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, as well as CyberGenerations – a program aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to stay protected from cyber threats.

Other supporters of CyberPatriot include the Northrop Grumman Foundation, CyberPatriot's Presenting Sponsor, as well as Cyber Diamond sponsors AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, Boeing, Cisco, Microsoft, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Cyber Gold sponsors Air Force Reserve, BNY Mellon, Facebook, Symantec and the USAA Foundation; and Cyber Silver sponsors Air Force STEM, American Military University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Leidos, Mastercard, University of Maryland Global Campus, and VMware.

ABOUT GANNON UNIVERSITY:

Gannon University is a Catholic, diocesan university with campuses in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Ruskin, Florida, offering online and traditional associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs to more than 4,200 academically talented and diverse students.

Gannon University is dedicated to excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. Inspired by the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, the University offers a comprehensive, values-centered learning experience that emphasizes faith, leadership, inclusiveness and social responsibility.

ABOUT AFA:

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Space Force Professionals, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

SOURCE Air Force Association

