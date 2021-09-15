Gaotu Techedu to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a leading online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on September 22, 2021.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 US: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 Mainland China: 4001-206115 Passcode: 4155009

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 29, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088 US: 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10160189

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers foreign language, vocational, professional and admission courses, STEAM courses, as well as K-12 courses. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce, high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. The Company leverages big data analytics and the latest technologies in multiple aspects of its business to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA, CMA

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Vivian Wang

Phone: +852 2232 3978

E-mail: [email protected]

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

