Gap Celebrates Back To School with the Launch of 'Forward' Campaign Featuring a Cast of Bold Kids who are Breaking Boundaries

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap, the iconic American clothing brand, today launches the GapKids 'Forward' Back To School campaign. In an effort to propel the next generation in the direction of their strengths, the 'Forward' campaign celebrates creative self-expression and kids who are breaking boundaries.

Set to an original version of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," the 'Forward' hero campaign video encourages kids to push forward into a world of their own creation. Featuring a cast of real kids who are pushing forward faster than we can keep up, the video captures the confident attitude of the next generation by celebrating a diverse range of kids who are bold by nature.

The cast includes:

Salem Darling , Electric Guitarist – Don't let this sweet girl fool you. @salem_darling can shred on her electric guitar with the best of them. And at 13 years old, she already knows "If you put a lot of work into what you love, then eventually you will get to wherever you want to go."

, Electric Guitarist – Don't let this sweet girl fool you. @salem_darling can shred on her electric guitar with the best of them. And at 13 years old, she already knows "If you put a lot of work into what you love, then eventually you will get to wherever you want to go." Avett Ray , Pianist – 7-year-old @avettray may be blind, but this self-taught piano sensation has his sights on a big future. While he admits he can pretty much play any instrument he wants, he's all about the piano because he can "rock it," and one day it's gonna make him a rockstar.

, Pianist – 7-year-old @avettray may be blind, but this self-taught piano sensation has his sights on a big future. While he admits he can pretty much play any instrument he wants, he's all about the piano because he can "rock it," and one day it's gonna make him a rockstar. Lil Asmar , Bass – 12-year-old bass guitarist @lilasmar hopes to inspire other kids to keep moving forward. "Whatever you want to do, just do it. No one can tell you to stop."

, Bass – 12-year-old bass guitarist @lilasmar hopes to inspire other kids to keep moving forward. "Whatever you want to do, just do it. No one can tell you to stop." 'The Twits' ( Recker Eans , Drummer & Camden Edie , Electric Guitar) – 11-year-old guitarist @camden.edie and 9-year-old drummer @recker are ready to rock the world together "because we know there is just stuff waiting out there for us."

, Drummer & , Electric Guitar) – 11-year-old guitarist @camden.edie and 9-year-old drummer @recker are ready to rock the world together "because we know there is just stuff waiting out there for us." Emmanuel Hurd , Dancer – 11-year-old @manny.cross2 of @thehurdfamily wants to be the best dancer in the world. But he also knows "this is just the beginning. I'm only just getting started."

, Dancer – 11-year-old @manny.cross2 of @thehurdfamily wants to be the best dancer in the world. But he also knows "this is just the beginning. I'm only just getting started." L.J. Wilson, Drummer, 5 - "When I play the drums, I am fearless." - @babyboydrummer

"Back to School is the first of many exciting moments as we mark the 50th year for Gap. This campaign is all about giving kids the confidence they need to take on amazing opportunities to grow and take big strides forward." said Gap senior vice president and chief marketing officer Alegra O'Hare. "We were able to tap into the spirit of some very inspiring kids like Salem and Avett who are breaking boundaries every day and even had the chance to put their own spin on a legendary rock song. Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" is the perfect back to school anthem, celebrating creativity and confidence for a new generation of kids."

The bold cast wear the Fall GapKids assortment of comfortable yet on-trend fall fashion that allows its kids to express their personality. From denim jeans, jackets and dresses in colorful and traditional hues, striped t-shirts with flippy sequin pockets, cozy puffer jackets in pop-colors and statement camo and animal print tops and bottoms, alongside pieces that are a subtle nod to Gap's 50 year heritage such as namesake logo hoodies and sweatshirts. Playful wanderlust graphics and positive affirming messages are inscribed throughout the collection to make kids feel confident about every step they take out into a world they will one day lead.

Launching on July 23, the campaign will be released on Gap.com, the GapKids social channels and YouTube.com/Gap and span across mobile, social, video and digital with a significant media investment.

#GapToSchool

About Gap:

Gap is one of the world's most iconic apparel and accessories brands and the authority on American casual style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap's collections are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – all things denim, classic white shirts, khakis and must-have trends. Beginning with the first international store in London in 1987, Gap continues to connect with customers online and across the brands about 1,600 company-operated and franchise retail locations around the world. Gap includes Women's and Men's apparel and accessories, GapKids, babyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively-designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS ) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack and Hill City brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com .

