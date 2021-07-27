Gap Welcomes Kids Back to School with Educational Changemaker, David Jamison, Who Celebrates the Joy of Being INDIVIDUALS

Jamison grabbed a national spotlight in 2019 for the personalized handshakes he performs with his students each morning. While adapted to be non-touch in 2020, the tenacity, excitement and hype remains the same. Over the course of his career, he has memorized over 200 distinct handshakes, reinforcing students as important INDIVIDUALS. Jamison decided to become an educator after his own experience without any Black male educators taught him that representation at school matters.

"When I was a kid, I was always in trouble at school," explains teacher and icon of GapKids' Fall 2021 campaign, David Jamison. "I realized that part of the reason why is because I didn't have teachers who looked like me; I didn't have someone I could relate to. When I decided to become a teacher, I not only felt called to help change representation in education, but to be a role model kids need. Experiences in early childhood education shape who we are the rest of our lives. I am honored to play a role in the lives of my students and our handshakes are just a small piece of the change I hope to create. It's our job as a community to nurture all children so they can flourish and reach their greatest potential."

"Jamison's approach to teaching and commitment to his students as INDIVIDUALS is inspirational and heartwarming," says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "He is equal parts champion and role model. Back to school is even more meaningful when many students are returning to the physical classroom for the first time in over a year. One of his students told us she loves being in his class because she can be herself and that is the essence of GapKids - being an individual who is true to yourself, encouraging others, instilling empathy and optimism, and being the change this world needs."

To continue Gap's commitment to drive change and amplify voices, the campaign was captured by biracial female photographer, Melodie McDaniel, and filmed in collaboration with Gap Global Creative Director, Len Peltier. The creative plays tribute to Gap's modern American optimism rooted in music and dance with a soundtrack set to daily mantras from Jamison's class – phrases like, "Who are we? We are the Rockets! The Rockets are respectful and responsible, optimistic, collegiate, knowledgeable, engage with enthusiasm, trustworthy, striving for success," vibrating the spirit and heart of these forces for good.

To kick off the campaign and celebrate the students starring within, Gap installed the iconic GapKids images of Jamison and his students on school grounds. The billboard was just revealed at an in-person pep rally, welcoming Hickory Ridge Elementary back to school. Gap also donated hundreds of school uniform pieces and hoodies to support the students and families at Hickory Ridge Elementary School.

The GapKids campaign will debut on July 27, 2021 across Gap brand channels and television, OOH and digital. Follow along on @gapkids to see #GaptoSchool content go live throughout the coming months.

