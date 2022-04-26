Garage Gym Reviews Introduces "Fitness Most Wanted" Awards to Connect Consumers to Industry's Best

"2022 has been a stand-out year in fitness, with new products, companies, and content creators shifting how we integrate fitness into our day-to-day lives," says Cooper Mitchell, Garage Gym Reviews founder. "The winners on this list are industry disruptors. They represent the innovation required to stay relevant in a constantly evolving industry."

To determine award winners, the GGR team leveraged their 20+ years of fitness experience, collective fitness knowledge and multi-step testing methodologies to put thousands of cutting-edge products and industry trailblazers to the test. They then narrowed that list down to the best and most innovative representation of today's fitness equipment and personalities.

The awards will launch Tuesday, April 26, on the Garage Gym Reviews website and YouTube channel .

Please find the list of Fitness Most Wanted Categories Below:

Most Innovative Fitness Products

Legacy Athletes

Best Fitness Content Creators

Legendary Personal Trainers

Elite Home Gyms

Best Fitness Technology

Best Budget Gym Equipment

Best Strength Training Equipment

Best Cardio Equipment

Best Recovery Tools

Best Training Programs

Best Gym Setup Products

Best Fitness Apparel

Best Fitness Podcasts and Newsletters

About Garage Gym Reviews: Garage Gym Reviews is the leading review site for fitness equipment. We pride ourselves on providing unbiased, in-depth articles that cut through the marketing hype to help people decide whether a product is worth investing in or not. We offer the ability for users to build their own setup and show it off to our community, which is over 350K strong.

