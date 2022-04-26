Garage Gym Reviews Introduces "Fitness Most Wanted" Awards to Connect Consumers to Industry's Best
Apr 26, 2022, 10:48 ET
FRANKFIELD, Mo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gym Reviews, a leading online resource for fitness equipment reviews and home gym resources, is launching its first annual Fitness Most Wanted Awards.
The awards mark a dynamic approach to recognizing the most innovative and high-performing additions to the fitness landscape; they span across 14 categories that include everything from Legendary Content Creators to Most Innovative Dumbbells.
"2022 has been a stand-out year in fitness, with new products, companies, and content creators shifting how we integrate fitness into our day-to-day lives," says Cooper Mitchell, Garage Gym Reviews founder. "The winners on this list are industry disruptors. They represent the innovation required to stay relevant in a constantly evolving industry."
To determine award winners, the GGR team leveraged their 20+ years of fitness experience, collective fitness knowledge and multi-step testing methodologies to put thousands of cutting-edge products and industry trailblazers to the test. They then narrowed that list down to the best and most innovative representation of today's fitness equipment and personalities.
The awards will launch Tuesday, April 26, on the Garage Gym Reviews website and YouTube channel.
To get the latest news on the awards or join the conversation, search #FITNESSMOSTWANTED and #GGRfinds on Instagram and Twitter.
Please find the list of Fitness Most Wanted Categories Below:
- Most Innovative Fitness Products
- Legacy Athletes
- Best Fitness Content Creators
- Legendary Personal Trainers
- Elite Home Gyms
- Best Fitness Technology
- Best Budget Gym Equipment
- Best Strength Training Equipment
- Best Cardio Equipment
- Best Recovery Tools
- Best Training Programs
- Best Gym Setup Products
- Best Fitness Apparel
- Best Fitness Podcasts and Newsletters
About Garage Gym Reviews: Garage Gym Reviews is the leading review site for fitness equipment. We pride ourselves on providing unbiased, in-depth articles that cut through the marketing hype to help people decide whether a product is worth investing in or not. We offer the ability for users to build their own setup and show it off to our community, which is over 350K strong.
Connect with Garage Gym Reviews at garagegymreviews.com or on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact:
(417) 319-6849
SOURCE Garage Gym Reviews
Share this article