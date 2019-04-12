GardaWorld Secures Credit Facilities for its North American Growth Strategy

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), the world's largest privately owned business solutions and security services company, has entered into an amending agreement to its actual Credit Agreement (the "Incremental Agreement"). This incremental financing will be used to pursue its tuck-in acquisition strategy in North America.

The Incremental Agreement, financed among others by two of GardaWorld's current lenders, Barclays Bank PLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC, provides a term incremental facility in an aggregate amount of US$146 million, at the same terms and conditions has its current facilities.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 90,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

