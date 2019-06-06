Garden Remedies Approved to Open in Marlborough; Adult Use Cannabis Sales Begin Sunday

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Remedies, Inc. (GRI), Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician, is pleased to announce that their newest dispensary, located at 416 Boston Post Road East in Marlborough, just received final approval to commence adult use retail operations from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC). Garden Remedies Marlborough will officially open for adult use cannabis sales in Marlboro Square this Sunday, June 9, 2019 from noon to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Garden Remedies also initiated the application for medical cannabis sales at its Marlborough location and is currently going through the regulatory process for approval. It hopes to open for medical sales as soon as regulatory approvals are in place. In the meantime, medical cannabis patients are welcome to visit Garden Remedies in Melrose (for medical cannabis only with plentiful parking) and in Newton (for medical and adult use cannabis sales).

A vertically integrated cannabis company, Garden Remedies manufactures its all-natural cannabis products in Fitchburg, and is proud to grow locally and operate with local ownership in Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth and further expand access to safe, legal, and natural cannabis for all adults over age 21 in Massachusetts," said Dr. Karen Munkacy, Founder, President and CEO, Garden Remedies, Inc. "It has been a pleasure working with everyone in Marlborough to bring this vision to life, from Mayor Arthur Vigeant and the City Council, to the chief of police and the fire department. We've been met with a warm welcome from our neighbors in and around Marlboro Square, and we are truly grateful for all their support."

Your First Visit to Garden Remedies Marlborough

Garden Remedies Marlborough will open for its first day of adult use cannabis sales this Sunday, June 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Regular hours of operation going forward are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garden Remedies is also inviting the public to save the date for its outdoor Marlboro Square Summer Music Celebration, which it is hosting with other retailers on Saturday, July 20, from 4-9 p.m.

With the largest parking lot of any cannabis dispensary in the state, customers will find ample parking immediately outside the dispensary, with no shuttle buses or complex processes. The new dispensary features a modern, spa-like interior with eight separate registers, and with no appointments required, it ensures even more customers can enjoy a pleasant, seamless and efficient cannabis purchasing experience.

Garden Remedies medical patients will continue to be a priority and receive the same compassionate experience, expertise and "peace of mind" service from friendly and knowledgeable cannabis advisors in Melrose, by appointment in Newton and, once regulatory approvals are in place, in Marlborough. Garden Remedies also offers convenient in-store pickup service for medical patients through Leafly.com.

New Seven East Vape Pens and Cartridges

Garden Remedies recently launched Seven East, a new line of its popular vape pens and cartridges designed for ease of use in seven formulations for anticipated effects, including: Energy, Smile, Balance, Relief, Relax, Focus and Dream. Seven East is available exclusively in Garden Remedies' three dispensaries for both medical patients and adult use customers.

Seven East's proprietary, solvent-free process yields a wide range of cannabinoids, and isolated terpenes bring out natural cannabis flavors and aromas. Each batch is rigorously tested by an accredited laboratory to ensure that the distillate is free from all additives and fillers.

For more information, and to learn more about Garden Remedies' mission-driven business, visit www.GardenRemedies.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @gardenremedies.

About Garden Remedies

Founded in 2013 by President and CEO Karen Munkacy, M.D, Garden Remedies is Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician. The company's mission is focused on helping as many people as possible by providing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that improve health, wellness and overall quality of life. Garden Remedies specializes in growing all-natural cannabis flower indoors in super-soil, then formulates, processes, tests and packages its products in its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Garden Remedies operates dispensaries in Marlborough, Melrose and Newton, and a cultivation facility in Fitchburg. For more information, please visit www.gardenremedies.com .

