Garden State Securities Selects Entreda As Exclusive Cybersecurity Technology, Service Provider

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RED BANK, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that Red Bank, N.J.-based independent broker-dealer Garden State Securities, Inc., and its SEC-registered investment advisor Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC, which collectively oversee $750 million in client assets, have selected Entreda to provide their 75 advisors and employees access to Entreda's industry-leading cyber platform, Unify.

Garden State's selection of Entreda is more evidence of Entreda's position as the top cybersecurity provider to successful wealth management firms, in an environment in which cyber threats are growing more frequent and sophisticated. As part of the new agreement, Garden State is leveraging Unify's network vulnerability assessment, auto-remediation and penetration testing solutions, with plans to leverage additional functionality in the future.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, said, "Even though wealth management firms – and the country as a whole – are emerging from the pandemic, they should not relax their cybersecurity vigilance. The pandemic expanded the opportunities for cyber thieves to launch their attacks, and this trend is likely to continue. Entreda's end-to-end platforms and solutions continuously monitor firms' networks for vulnerabilities and provide visibility on the cybersecurity posture of anyone who would access its data. This is necessary for organizations to confidently do business and serve clients in this uncertain environment. We are thrilled to partner with Garden State for their cybersecurity needs."

The Unify platform offers wealth management and insurance enterprise clients continuous network and endpoint monitoring for all network computers and other devices; Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number, a scoring system that evaluates users' and organizations' cybersecurity postures; Entreda's industry-leading auto-remediation; real-time network vulnerability scanning; cyber awareness and anti-phishing training; and cyber due-diligence of third-party vendors.

According to the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, Entreda is the market leader for cybersecurity resources, with nearly a 14% share.

Garden State's leadership team initially learned of Entreda's capabilities through FINRA, which lists Entreda among vendors in its preferred pricing program.

Louis Lucky Perrotto Jr., Partner and Garden State CEO, said, "As a firm doing business for the last 40 years, we have seen how the threat of cyberattacks has grown from science fiction to everyday fact for firms in our industry. Entreda's Unify platform gives us the tools and support we need to face this new reality with confidence and protect our clients effectively."

Steven Trigili, Garden State's Chief Compliance Officer, stated, "When we decided to seek out a new provider of cybersercurity services, we wanted the best, so we sought out Entreda and heard nothing but rave reviews from other firms who have used the Unify platform. We look forward to leveraging Entreda's technology and expertise on behalf of our advisors and their clients."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Unify also offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and penetration testing capabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients'data by evaluating users' cybersecurity posture and limiting access to those that meet standards, and its Third-Party Risk Management program extends the same level of scrutiny to outside providers. The company also offers security awareness training for users, along with simulated phishing exercises. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020. Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. Smarsh provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Garden State Securities

Garden State Securities, Inc. is a full service, independent broker/dealer and Garden State Investment Advisory Services, LLC is its SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA). Founded in 1980, GSS provides investment banking services and investment solutions to small businesses, corporate executives and individual investors around the globe.

Media Contacts:

Entreda and Smarsh

Mitch Manning / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858 and 424 317 4859

[email protected] or [email protected]

Garden State Securities

[email protected]

Phone: 732.280.6886

www.gardenstatesecurities.com

SOURCE Entreda