Gardens at West Shore Nursing staff benefits from Career Training and Enhancement Classes

As they are at the forefront of daily patient interaction, it is vital that CNAs are well-trained in clinical and soft skills which allow them to care for their patients with kindness and compassion.

"What I plan on bringing back to the facility from this course is patience and understanding," says Elaine Bethea, a CNA who participated in the classes.

Another participant admits that she had lost interest in her position as a CNA. After attending the course, though, she found the fire of passion and compassion reignited.

"Attending the enrichment classes adds a deeper 'why' to the work," says Tara Toms, Program Specialist at The SEIU Training and Education Fund. "When CNAs have a chance to step back and remember their reasons for getting into this field. And when they find meaning in what they do, it carries over to patient interaction and increases quality of care.

"This is one of many ways that we build up the skills and confidence of the workforce in nursing homes. By doing so we get caregivers who are better at their jobs because they're equipped with more skills and they know that their union and employers are invested in their success."

Ashley Webb, CNA at Gardens at West Shore says, of her experience as a course participant: "I learned a lot at the class. If I could do the class again, I would do it in a heartbeat. And, the class really helped me come out of my shell; I was able to make a lot of new friends that I will cherish forever."

Many Garden at West Shore's CNAs also take advantage of The SEIU Training and Education Fund's other programs, including career counseling, continuing education, free certification, mentorship, tuition assistance, and general support.

Gardens at West Shore is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located at 770 Poplar Church Road, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011.

