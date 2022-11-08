Gardewine Adds Electric Vehicles to Fleet

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gardewine Group Limited Partnership ("Gardewine"), a leading service provider in the transportation and warehousing industry has announced the addition of seven electric Ford Transit vans and one International electric MV series truck to their existing fleet of vehicles. "We're excited to make this announcement," commented Mr. Darin Downey, President and Chief Operating Officer of Gardewine. "As we announced in October 2021, having the opportunity to bring our fleet to the next level of innovation and follow through with our commitment to reduce emissions is important to us. We made this commitment, we stuck to it, and here we are with a sustainable solution we believe in."

The new Ford E-Transit courier vans run on an all-electric platform. With no gas usage or oil changes these units are true zero emission vehicles. The E-Transit carries a single 198.0-kW electric motor on the rear axle, with a 68.0-kilowatt-hour (usable) lithium-ion battery and integrated with a single-speed transmission. With Ford's telematics connectivity suite of fleet management tools such as instantaneous and cumulative energy consumption, charge speeds, distance to empty, etc., Gardewine will help to better optimize overall running costs and fleet uptime.

The International electric MV series truck is a zero-emissions vehicle outfitted with an electrified, fully integrated powertrain thus ensuring all components are optimized to work with each other as a system. The truck is outfitted with a combined 210kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack capable of moving loads up to 13,000lbs (about 5897 kg).

Mr. Downey continues, "The world has changed, and we recognize the need to make ongoing commitments to make the world a better place while continuing to provide the world-class level of service our customers deserve and have come to expect. This is an exciting and inspiring time for our company." You can learn more about Gardewine at gardewine.com.

About the Gardewine Group

Gardewine, a multi-service transportation company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba is a subsidiary of Mullen Group Ltd. of Okotoks, Alberta. Gardewine has 70 years of experience in the trucking industry, operating seven divisions – General Freight, Dedicated, Deck, Bulk, Logistics, Warehousing, and Moving & Storage – and offers a wide range of transportation, logistics, and warehousing solutions. With a network of 34 terminals, Gardewine serves communities and customers from BC to Quebec, as well as offers single-source third-party logistics to national and global markets.

