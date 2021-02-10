Gardner Capital Breaks Ground on New Waxahachie Project with Affordable Senior Housing for Local Community

Gardner Capital is partnering with North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation on the Development along with National Development Council as the equity partner. GCRE Alternative Investments Fund, a division of Gardner Capital will provide a Renewable Energy Grant for a Solar PV system to provide clean and sustainable energy for the Project.

"Delivering an upgraded experience for seniors in the Waxahachie area, this new project offers the best in affordable housing living and amenities," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "With our team of partners, we are pleased to continue to expand affordable housing options for seniors throughout the state of Texas – and we are very excited about expanding our commitment to providing renewable energy options by providing a grant for a Solar PV System as well as Electric Vehicle charging stations."

In addition, Treymore Construction, LLC will serve as the general contractor for the housing project while Red Stone will be both the construction and permanent lender.

Gala at Waxahachie, to be located on Park School Road, will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with premium finishes. Amenities will include a clubhouse, meeting room, swimming pool, exercise room, picnic area, business center, dog park, community garden, library and more. Seldin Company will be the property manager for the community. Gardner Capital's Alternative Investments Fund will provide funding through its Renewable Energy Grant and Loan Program to facilitate electric vehicle charging stations and an onsite solar system.

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

