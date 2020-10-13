Gardner Capital Completes New Affordable Living Complex in Durant

"With a growing need for affordable living spaces, Durant was the perfect location for this project," said Michael Gardner , President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Gardner Capital is proud to create places to live that are affordable, convenient and sought after by local families, individuals and seniors – and excited about our growing Oklahoma portfolio."

Red Stone Equity Partners served as the tax equity partner for the project while Legacy Bank & Trust Company provided both construction and permanent financing. "Efficient execution with financial partners if a huge factor in any real estate development, and working with Legacy and Redstone provided a seamless execution," said Amy Dosen, Managing Partner at Gardner Capital, noting the importance of trusted financial relationships and Gardner Capital's commitment to continuing to grow the long term and long standing relationships with both Legacy Bank & Trust Company as well as Red Stone Equity Partners.

Located at 1260 N. 1st Ave. in Durant, the Dixon Park apartments offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a community clubhouse, fitness center, storm shelter, picnic area, easy access to US-75 and accessible units. Seldin is the on-site property manager for Dixon Park.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.



For additional information, please contact:

Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler

314-561-6065

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Related Links

http://www.gardnercapital.com

