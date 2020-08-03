Gardner Capital Completes New Affordable Senior Housing Project in Cincinnati

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, has completed a LEED-certified senior housing community in Cincinnati. Combining affordability and architectural significance, Roselawn Gardens includes 50 senior apartments, offered with rents ranging from 30 to 60 percent of the area median income based on the Low-Incoming Housing Tax Credit affordable housing program.

Roselawn Gardens

In addition to Gardner Capital, Roselawn Gardens was developed in conjunction with the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency as well as financial partners Fifth Third Bank and Stratford Capital. Arco Construction served as the general contractor for the project.

"We brought together a group of partners in Ohio and across the country that are dedicated to affordable housing for senior living and we look forward to continuing to increase our presence and investment in the Cincinnati and Columbus markets," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "We were thrilled to earn LEED certification while creating a beautiful and comfortable environment for seniors in and around Cincinnati."

The 50 units include 11 one-bedroom apartments and 39 two-bedroom apartments, all of which are LEED Silver certified, based on green building strategies and sustainable materials used. Apartment amenities include meal service, a media room, a health and wellness clinic, public transportation, a community room and more. Roselawn Gardens is managed by Wallick Communities.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. Additionally, Gardner Capital recently announced its commitment to power its corporate offices and all housing properties using 100% renewable energy by 2022.

