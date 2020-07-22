Gardner Capital Completes Upscale Senior Living Community in Sugar Land

"As more seniors seek living spaces that allow them to stay connected and active, we were pleased to develop an inclusive community that takes a wide variety of needs and interests into account," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "With an ideal location and a wealth of senior-focused amenities, Gala at Four Corners was the result of great leadership and partnerships throughout the industry."

Conveniently located off of Highway 6 and US 59 at 15010 Old Richmond Rd., the pet-friendly senior living community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern upgrades at affordable prices, fully equipped kitchens, a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness centers, a variety of mixers and activities, cyber lounge and covered porches.

The general contractor was GCRE Construction and the property manager is Allied Orion Group; leasing center hours are by appointment.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.



For additional information, please contact:

Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler

314-561-6065

[email protected]



SOURCE Gardner Capital

Related Links

http://www.gardnercapital.com

