Gardner Capital Names Attorney Josh Mistler as Associate General Counsel

"Gardner Capital was the perfect fit for my interests and areas of expertise. I appreciate how Gardner is making such an impact and difference in St. Louis as well as communities across the country," Mistler said. "After working for two decades on large-scale developments, I enjoy developing partnerships and working with multiple interests to find common solutions. I greatly look forward to putting all of this to good use for Gardner and its growing national affordable housing projects."

Most recently, Mistler served as Counsel for real estate matters at Mercy in St. Louis, overseeing leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and planning design and construction for the healthcare system. Prior to that, he was an attorney for Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb in Edwardsville, Ill., as well as Legal Counsel for Beyond Housing in St. Louis, among others.

He received his Juris Doctorate degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law and his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas.

"Josh's experience in affordable housing, government partnerships, environmental issues and compliance will be an ideal complement to our growing legal team. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gardner team," said Michael Gardner, CEO of Gardner Capital.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.



